Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) scored a season-high 36 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Lou Williams beat the first half buzzer with a half-court shot during the Los Angeles Clippers' win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams -- who scored a season-high 36 points -- received an inbound pass as the start of the play on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He dribbled up the court while being defended by Josh Hart. He eventually picked up his dribble and stepped on the half court line for a jumping heave.

The ball sank through the net as the buzzer sounded. The Lakers led 54-51 at the break, but the Clippers came back for a 118-107 triumph.

Williams recorded his game-high effort off of the bench for the Clippers. Kyle Kuzma had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.

"It was a good win for us," Williams told reporters. "No emphasis on it for us. Just go out and compete and win a basketball game. It's a good win."

The Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Staples Center. The Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Staples Center.