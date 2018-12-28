Lakers guard Rajon Rondo passes the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 7, 2018. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on his right ring finger Friday and is expected to miss four-to-five weeks, the team announced in a news release.

This is the second procedure on the right hand for Rondo, who has appeared in just 14 games this season.

He missed a month following the previous injury, then returned for three games before injuring the hand again.

The Lakers are already without star forward LeBron James, who is day-to-day with a strained groin. James is expected to miss at least a few more games.

Starting point guard Lonzo Ball will continue to be relied on more heavily. Ball went for 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in the Lakers' road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Rondo, 32, is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 assists in his first season with the Lakers.

This story originally appeared on Amico Hoops.