Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach Ty Lue after 0-6 start

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue talks to the media during practice before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 7 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired coach Ty Lue after an 0-6 start to the 2018 season.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the Cavaliers are meeting with assistant Larry Drew, who is likely to serve as an interim coach.

Lue, 41, posted a 128-83 record in four seasons as the Cavaliers' coach. He also had a 41-20 mark in the postseason, including a championship during the 2015-2016 campaign.

Lue had three years remaining on his five-year, $35 million contract.

"You helped me see the big picture," Cavaliers star Kevin Love wrote on Instagram. "Life changing experiences and teaching points. Nothing but love and admiration. Know we will work towards something greater together again. Thank you."

The Cavaliers' roster has been informed of Lue's firing. The squad lost to the Indiana Pacers 119-107 on Saturday in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland.