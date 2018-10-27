Trending Stories

DeAndre Hopkins has absurd catch that doesn't count
Dodgers outlast Red Sox in longest World Series game in history
Former NHL president John Ziegler Jr. dies at 84
NFL fires referee for poor performance
Pelicans' Anthony Davis has huge dunk in Jarrett Allen's face

Team Europe wins golf's Ryder Cup

Movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down Nov. 29
Jenna Dewan files for divorce from Channing Tatum
25 animated films submitted for Oscar consideration
Pittsburgh police: At least 4 dead in synagogue shooting
Saudi Arabia to prosecute suspects in Khashoggi death, won't extradite
 
