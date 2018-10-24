Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had 33 points in a loss to the Pistons on Tuesday in Detroit. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Center Joel Embiid got Andre Drummond kicked out of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons by pretending to flop.

The terrible acting came with less than one minute remaining in the Pistons' 133-132 victory on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Embiid was driving in for a lay-up on the play. He made the basket to give the Sixers a 120-118 lead before running back on defense.

But as he turned, he brushed up against Drummond. The Pistons star put out his left arm to shove away the 7-footer, but didn't actually make contact with Embiid. The Sixers star threw his arms up in the air and jumped backwards onto the floor.

Both players looked at the referee, with Embiid immediately pleading his case to have Drummond ejected.

"Get him out of here," Embiid said, before Drummond was sent to the locker room early.

The referees gave Drummond his second technical foul as a result of the play, giving him an automatic ejection. J.J. Redick missed the resulting technical free throw.

The NBA has a no-flopping rule, which could result in a fine for Embiid. After the game, the Sixers center had some words for his counterpart.

"I think I own a lot of real estate in his head," Embiid told reporters. "We lost, so I'm not supposed to talk trash, but he knows damn well that he can't guard me. But that was a team effort. You know, Blake [Griffin] had a good game, and they were able to pull it off, so we got another one tomorrow, and we got to do a better job."

Drummond responded to the jab on Twitter.

"Lol does he? If that's so he wouldn't be so excited to have me off the floor? Think about it that's a silly statement! I'll take the W though enjoy flight home," Drummond wrote. "Emmy award winning actor."

Embiid had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Drummond netted 14 points and had 16 rebounds in the win. Blake Griffin scored a career-high 50 points and had 14 rebounds and six assists for the Pistons.

The Sixers and Pistons face off next at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Philadelphia.