Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard sported a Stone Cold Steve Austin costume before the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a narrow loss to the Washington Wizards.

He walked into Moda Center in Portland wearing a black "Austin 3:16" shirt, ripped jeans and and a Steve Austin mask. He also carried a title belt in his right hand as he walked through the tunnel.

"Oh hell yeah," Austin responded on a Twitter video posted by the Blazers.

Lillard ended up pouring in a game-high 29 points, to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss.

Several other Blazers players sported costumes before the game during the impromptu Halloween party. Evan Turner carried a chainsaw. Moe Harkless was "Tyrone Biggums" from Chappell's Show. Jusuf Nurkic was "the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast.

Al-Farouq Aminu was "Freddy Krueger." C.J. McCollum was "Jason." There were also kangaroos, a skeleton and a penguin.

After the loss, a Twitter user tweeted at Lillard, saying he missed the game-winning shot and had to wear his costume home.

"And that's the bottom line," Lillard responded.

The Blazers battle the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. on Thursday. They face the Houston Rockets on Oct. 30, but don't have a game on Halloween.