Knicks rookie Kevin Knox sprains ankle vs. Celtics

New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox had one point in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics before leaving with a sprained ankle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox sprained his ankle while playing against the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Knox suffered the injury just 1:48 into the game. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was being defended by Celtics guard Terry Rozier on the play. Knox drove into the paint and picked the ball up while attempting to get to the rim.

He kicked out his left leg and was about to rise to the rim, but his foot planted awkwardly, bending to the outside. Knox immediately fell to the floor and rolled around in pain. He left the game and did not return. The Knicks said that X-Rays were negative on Knox's ankle.

Knox had one point before his exit.

Kevin Knox was carried off the court due to a "left ankle injury" in the 1st quarter of tonights game. pic.twitter.com/516TwTmsFq — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 21, 2018

The Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.