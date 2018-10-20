Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. throws down huge dunk on Hornets

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. had five points at halftime on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Derrick Jones Jr. elevated for a gigantic slam dunk for the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The hammer occurred with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Heat forward Rodney McGruder caught the ball on the right elbow during the sequence. He lofted a pass to his left to find Jones, who caught the pass and drove into the lane.

Jones skated around Nicholas Batum before lifting off inside the paint. Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb came into the play to help defend Jones, but the Heat forward jumped above both players and used his left arm to hammer in the powerful slam. The basket gave the Heat a 21-17 advantage.

Jones had five points in the first half. The Heat trailed 34-29 after the first quarter and 72-52 at the halftime whistle.

Hornets point guard Kemba Walker led all scorers with 22 points at halftime.