Houston Rockets star James Harden (L) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (R) in a game on April 1 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Dejounte Murray indefinitely due to a torn ACL.

San Antonio released specifics on the injury on Monday. Murray suffered the right knee injury at the 2:47 mark in the second quarter of the Spurs' 108-93 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in San Antonio.

Murray underwent an MRI examination on Monday morning. The Spurs announced that a timeline for his return will be determined at a later date.

The 22-year-old had two points, three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in Sunday's preseason loss.

Murray was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The University of Washington product averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 38 games during his rookie season. He posted 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 48 games last season. Murray earned 48 starts and a second-team All-Defensive team nod during his 2017-18 campaign.

Murray was expected to be the Spurs' starting point guard this season. Patty Mills will likely fill in at point guard.

Several NBA stars voiced their support for Murray on Monday on their social media accounts.

"Prayers up for Dejounte Murray! Long career ahead of you ... stay positive, stay strong and focused on your rehab. Love," Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tweeted.

"Man I feared that would be the case when I saw the play! [Expletive] man," LeBron James wrote on Instagram. "Lil bro you'll be back stronger, quicker, faster and more athletic when you return. Just remain patient and confident throughout this entire process! Minor setback for major comeback. You know how to reach me and where to find me if needed. Love lil bro!"

The Spurs begin the 2018-19 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 17 in San Antonio.