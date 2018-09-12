Thunder's Westbrook undergoes knee procedure

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drives to the basket during a game against the Houston Rockets. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, general manager Sam Presti announced in a press release.

It was determined Westbrook needed the procedure after he experienced inflammation in the knee over the weekend.

The announced time frame means Westbrook will miss the start of training camp Sept. 25, and could potentially miss the season opener Oct. 16, when the Thunder visit the defending champion Golden State Warriors. He will be re-evaluated in about four weeks.

Westbrook, 29, is a seven-time All-Star and was voted NBA MVP in 2017. He averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds last year, making him the first player to average a triple-double in multiple seasons.

The Thunder finished 48-34 and lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on AmicoHoops.