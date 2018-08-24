Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter has signed a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks have officially signed veteran free-agent swingman Vince Carter, the team announced Friday in a press release.

Carter, 41, signed a one-year deal worth $2.4 million, ESPN reported.

The Hawks are in retooling mode with a younger roster that features lottery pick and point guard Trae Young, and are reportedly banking on Carter to be a leader on and off the court.

Carter appeared in 58 games with the Sacramento Kings last season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

The 20-year veteran and eight-time All-Star has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

He won the Slam Dunk contest in 2000, capturing a gold medal that same year as part of the U.S. men's basketball team in Sydney, Australia.

Carter was scheduled to address the media Friday afternoon.

