Carmelo Anthony signs $2.4M deal with Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony holds the basketball before the tipoff against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half on March 13 at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets signed free agent Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract on Monday.

League sources told ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that the deal is for $2.4 million. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey welcomed Anthony to the Rockets with a tweet on Monday afternoon.

"Welcome to the Houston Rockets Carmelo Anthony," Morey tweeted, along with a highlight video. "Easy to find highlights for him!"

Anthony took a physical before inking the new deal. The forward also received the $25.4 million remaining of his 2018 salary from the Atlanta Hawks.

The 34-year-old averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anthony also posted 5.8 rebounds and a career0low 1.3 assists per bout in his loan season with the franchise.

The 10-time All-Star was traded to the Thunder in September. He was traded again in July to the Atlanta Hawks and was waived five days later.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters Monday that he did not know if he will start Anthony or bring him off of the bench during the 2018 season, according to the Chronicle.

Anthony also posted a cryptic message on Monday on his Instagram account, along with a video of himself on a safari in Africa.

"I see my path but I don't know where it leads, not knowing where I'm going is what inspires me to travel it," Anthony wrote.