Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets general manager Rod Higgins has been named vice president of basketball operations of the Atlanta Hawks, the team revealed in announcement of front-office changes Thursday.

Higgins, who served a college scout for the Hawks last season, will continue to report to second-year Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk -- formerly the assistant GM with the Warriors.

Additionally, the Hawks announced that former Warriors GM Larry Riley will be brought in as a senior adviser. Along with the Warriors, Riley has spent time in the front office with the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks also announced Daniel Starkman has been named the team's manager of basketball operations, and Dwight Lutz has been hired as director of basketball strategy and analytics. Starkman was previously employed by the Hawks and Lutz served in a similar analytics capacity with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This article originally appeared on AmicoHoops.net.