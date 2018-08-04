Michael Jordan backs LeBron James after Donald Trump insult

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) walks off the court after the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals basketball Game 3 between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan threw his support behind LeBron James after Donald Trump insulted the four-time NBA MVP.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump tweeted Friday. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Trump's tweet came after Lemon interviewed James Tuesday on CNN.

"He's trying to divide our sport, but at the end of the day, sport is the reason why we all come together," James told Lemon during the sit down.

RELATED LeBron James opens I Promise School in Akron

After catching Trump's "I like Mike" reference, Jordan released his statement, via a spokesperson.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

"I support LJ. He's doing an amazing job for his community," the statement said.

The exchange came days after James gave a speech in Akron, Ohio at the grand opening of the I Promise School. James opened the school for hundreds of children in his hometown as part of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

President Trump is using "sports to kind of divide us is something I can’t sit back and not say nothing." - LeBron James https://t.co/1nKWYVKwAf pic.twitter.com/RRYnde5ejR — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) July 31, 2018

By 2022, the I Promise School is slated to include grades 1-to-8. The school is part fo the Akron Public School system, which James grew up through before attending Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

RELATED LeBron James bolts Cleveland Cavaliers for Los Angeles Lakers

Trump hadn't tweeted directly at James since taking office. His past tweets have often praised the NBA superstar. James has been critical of Trump. In June, James said that neither his Cleveland Cavaliers team, nor Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors would attend the White House for a ceremony after the 2018 NBA Finals. Curry echoed James' sentiment.

Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys https://t.co/kY88geedus — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2018

James had not responded to Trump's jab as of 4 p.m. on Friday. His only post was on Twitter and it included photos of some of the children attending his new school.

"Let's get it kids! Love you guys," James tweeted.