July 30 (UPI) -- NBA rookie Trae Young made his first big purchase since signing a contract with the Atlanta Hawks: An Audi R8.

Young, 19, posted videos of his new ride Sunday on social media. An Audi R8 costs about $140,000, but Young's new car likely set him back even more.

The German sports car goes from 0-to-60 in 3.7 seconds and has 532 horsepower. Young's car features a black matte paintjob and black rims.

"It's here," Young said in his video, while filming his car at the airport in Oklahoma City, Okla.

"My first purchased car for myself is here!!! My parents surprised me with it," Young wrote for the caption on the social media post.

The Instagram post of the new car had comments from several fellow NBA players, including Michael Porter Jr., Josh Richardson and De'Aaron Fox. Rapper Quavo also wrote a comment, saying: "Yessir."

Young was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma product signed his first NBA contract on July 1. He averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season for the Sooners. Young is due $5.3 million this season and is under team control through the 2021-22 season, with team options in 2020 and 2021.