C.J. McCollum, Kevin Durant trade daggers in Twitter spat

July 26 (UPI) -- NBA stars Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum exchanged Twitter insults following an appearance from the Golden State Warriors star on McCollum's podcast.

Durant made the appearance Wednesday on the Pull Up with C.J. McCollum podcast. The two veterans went back and forth about DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers' chances at a championship.

"I mean ... you know you guys aren't going to win a championship," Durant said.

"Bro, we have the team," McCollum said. "We have the capabilities. Anything is possible. We can win a championship, bro."

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

Durant then took things personal, taking a stab at McCollum's performance in the playoffs.

"So, what do you suggest," McCollum asked Durant. "I suggest you just keep playing, man, and don't worry about what goes on at the top of things," Durant said. "Relax." "We were right there at the top of things," McCollum said. "We were the third seed last year, bro. We were right there. We were just slightly below one and two." "But how'd you play," Durant asked. "Some unfortunate situations happened in the first round," McCollum replied. "How'd you play," Durant asked again. "Some unfortunate circumstances," McCollum said. "Like an eight seed," Durant said.

"But things really got heated after the show, when fans took the skirmish to Twitter.

McCollum replied to a tweet from Barstool Sports, asking if it was ok to use the "b word" in reference to the Warriors superstar. McCollum took a stab at Durant's 2016 decision to join the Warriors in free agency.

"I still think the 'b word' is harsh and shouldn't be used," McCollum tweeted. "He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It's like getting jumped with your brothers by a gang you should've beat then joining the gang that jumped you and your brothers two months later and forgetting about your bros."

Durant responded less than an hour later.

"So, I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for two months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? You think that low of me C.J.? I just did your [expletive] podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya," Durant tweeted.

McCollum went on to say that there was not a feud between the two.

"There is no feud y'all gotta chill," McCollum tweeted. "It was simply an analogy. I'm done speaking on K.D. and the Warriors because it's childish of me to do so and soft lol [will be taken out of context]. I've always said what I feel but we all know I've never been a [snake]. Back to the grind."