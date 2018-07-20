Pelicans' Anthony Davis shows off quick handles in training session

July 20 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis recently showed off his quick dribbling skills in an offseason training video.

The five-time All-Star was working with the HandleLife's Johnny Stephene during the session. He sported a sleeveless Pelicans hoodie and red shorts, with Burberry sunglasses.

Davis began the dribbling drills by bouncing a ball in each hand. He then moved to an alternating crossover with each ball, before doing an inverted juggling dribble. Davis then showed off his between-the-legs moves by alternating the balls in that dribble style. He later switched to just one ball to do some behind-the-back and between-the-legs dribbles.

Davis, 25, is entering his seventh NBA season. The three-time All-NBA selection, three-time blocking champion and three-time All-Defensive team selection averaged a career-best 28.1 points per game in 75 starts last season for New Orleans. He also pulled down 11. rebounds per game, while dishing out 2.3 helpers per bout and blocking a league-best 2.6 shots per contest.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft is set to make $25.4 million this season.

Stephene has been working with Davis for years. HandleLife has also worked with Marcus Morris, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry, Avery Bradley, Wesley Matthews, Bismack Biyombo and Skal Labissiere.