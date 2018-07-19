Carmelo Anthony traded to Atlanta Hawks, will be waived

July 19 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a trade Thursday involving Carmelo Anthony and Denis Schroder.

Anthony goes to the Hawks in the deal, but will be bought out and waived, sources told ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Thunder packaged a protected 2022 first round NBA Draft pick in the deal to the Hawks. The Thunder are getting Shroder and the 76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The Hawks' Mike Muscala will go to Philadelphia and the 76ers are sending Justin Anderson to the Hawks.

Anthony, 34, averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game in 2017. He also posted 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per bout in 78 starts. Schroder, 24, posted a career-best 19.4 points per game, along with 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per bout in his fifth NBA season.

Shroder is signed through 2020, banking $15.5 million annually. Anthony was due $27.9 million in 2018. The 10-time All-Star has made more than $230 million in on the court salary since breaking into the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that the Houston Rockets are the favorites to sign Anthony. He is also considering the Miami Heat.