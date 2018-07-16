Steph Curry loses bet against dad, jumps into Lake Tahoe

July 16 (UPI) -- NBA Finals champion Stephen Curry came up short in a golf bet against his dad, resulting in a plunge into Lake Tahoe.

The two-time NBA MVP was participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship with his father, NBA alum Dell Curry. Steph had to beat his dad in the tournament by 20 points, according to the bet. If he didn't, he had to take the leap into the lake.

Last year, it was Dell who jumped into the water. This time, Steph came up just short, beating his dad by 18 points. The tournament is scored by allotting eight points for an albatross, five points for eagles, two points for birdies and zero points for making par. Golfers lose a point for hitting a bogey and are docked three points for a double bogey or worse.

"I just have to finish strong," Dell Curry told NBC Sports while playing at the tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. "(I'm) playing a lot better as the week went on, but I may give him a break - he just gave me my first grandson so that'll play in the cards as well."

Curry made good on the bet by first sprinting into the water. He then swam out to a boat and jumped from the roof.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS commentator Tony Romo won the tournament, scoring 71 points. Basketball legend Ray Allen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former pitcher Mark Mulder, Vince Carter, Kyle Lowry and several other starts competed in the three-day tournament.

Curry finished 11th with a score of 50, while Romo carded a 71.