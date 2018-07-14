Channing Frye signs $2.4M deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

July 14 (UPI) -- Veteran center Channing Frye has agreed to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers.

League sources told Yahoo Sports and ESPN that Frye signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Eastern Conference franchise. Frye, 35, is entering his 14th NBA season.

He averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season for the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Frye joined the Lakers in February as part of a trade from the Cavaliers, which included Isaiah Thomas, a first round draft pick, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

"Well I guess this is hello again," Frye posted Saturday on Instagram, including a photo of himself wearing a Cavaliers jersey.

Frye was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He played his first two seasons for the New York Knicks, before joining the Portland Trail Blazers in 2007. Frye also played for the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic, before joining the Cavaliers in 2016. He was on the Cavaliers' 2015-16 championship winning squad.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love liked the Instagram post from Frye. He also posted a photo of Frye copying off of LeBron James' Sports Illustrated cover from when he announced he was returning to Cleveland.

The post had Frye's face edited over James' and said "Kevin Love's BFF and NBA Champ explains why he is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers."

"C'mon Kevin Love," James commented on the photo. "He doesn't deserve this type of greatness of post from you."