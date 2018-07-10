Home / Sports News / NBA

Celtics' Gordon Hayward, wife Robyn expecting third child

By Alex Butler  |  July 10, 2018 at 10:56 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward and his wife, Robyn, are expecting their third child.

Robyn posted a video of a gender-reveal stunt from the couple's home on her Instagram account. Their two daughters, Charlotte and Bernadette, stood next to a closed box in the yard before Hayward helped them open the box. Multiple pink balloons flew out of the box, revealing that the couple was having a third girl.

"Whoa it's a girl," Hayward said.

"Is daddy happy?" Robyn asked.

"Daddy is always happy," Hayward responded.

Robyn wrote in her Instagram caption that the baby is due in January and was unplanned.

Bernadette is 3 years old. Charlotte is 2 years old. Hayward, 28, had two points and played five minutes in his only start this season for the Celtics, before going down to a gruesome fractured tibia and a dislocated ankle injury in the Celtics' season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Married 3 years to this beautiful girl! Best decision I've ever made!

A post shared by Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) on

Hayward resumed basketball activities in early July for the first time since a surgery in May. He signed a 4-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics last summer in free agency.

"Once I get started, I'll be jogging, then running, and then cutting and moving, and all that could happen within one to two weeks of each other, to where by the end of July I am playing full court, five-on-five basketball," Hayward wrote in his blog on June 26. "And that's probably the most exciting thing I could tell all of you."

The 2016 All-Star averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his last full season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Seahawks, Cowboys reportedly in trade talks about S Earl Thomas Seahawks, Cowboys reportedly in trade talks about S Earl Thomas
Wimbledon: Serena Williams clinches spot in quarterfinals Wimbledon: Serena Williams clinches spot in quarterfinals
Johnny Manziel stuck on Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench behind Jeremiah Masoli Johnny Manziel stuck on Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench behind Jeremiah Masoli
Panthers QB Cam Newton welcomes third child Panthers QB Cam Newton welcomes third child
MLB All-Star Game: National League, American League teams announced MLB All-Star Game: National League, American League teams announced