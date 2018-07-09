LiAngelo Ball signs with Los Angeles Ballers

July 9 (UPI) -- The middle Ball brother has agreed to a join the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association.

LiAngelo Ball officially joined the league on Monday.

"I just want to win for the team," Ball said in a news release. "That's all I want to do, win. I'm trying to play ball and I'm trying to get better everyday."

Ball, 19, went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. LaMelo Ball, the youngest Ball brother, is also on the team. LiAngelo was present for his first practice on Saturday with the Ballers.

BREAKING: @LiAngeloBall will join JBA League and play for the Los Angeles Ballers. More on this later. Watch his season debut this Thursday in Ontario, California. Click: https://t.co/S6W3p9cCvi #NewBallEra #JBA pic.twitter.com/CUkgon84vE — JBA (@bbbjbaleague) July 9, 2018

The Big Baller Brand serves as a sponsor for the JBA. LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, LaMelo and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, founded the brand and the league.

"It's all business," LaMelo said in the release. "If you're not playing hard, you get sent home. They brought in gel while he's been working out at hone. This is the JBA, you have to come to play. I love playing with my brother, we have great chemistry. It feels good to play with him again."

Los Angeles is 2-1. The Ballers' next game is against the Philadelphia Ballers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. The JBA All-Star Game is on Aug. 2 and the JBA playoffs begin on Aug. 7.

LaMelo scored 40 points and had 14 rebounds and nine assists in the Ballers' last game, a 122-110 loss to the Dallas Ballers.