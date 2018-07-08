Warriors' Zaza Pachulia agrees to $2.4M deal with Pistons

July 8 (UPI) -- Center Zaza Paculia is leaving the Bay Area and will play for the Detroit Pistons in 2018.

The 6-foot-11 free agent agreed to the new contract on Sunday. League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that Pachulia's deal is for one year and $2.4 million.

Pachulia, 34, averaged 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 14.1 minutes per bout in 2017. He averaged 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per bout in 2016, when he posted 18.1 minutes per game. Pachulia started 15 playoff games for the Warriors during the 2016-2017 postseason.

The 15-year veteran was a second round pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2003 NBA Draft. He has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks before signing with the Warriors in 2016.

The two-time NBA champion had his best season in 2006 with the Hawks. He posted 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game that season.

Detroit will waive center Eric Moreland in a corresponding move. Two-time All-Star Andre Drummond started 78 games at center last season for the Pistons. He averaged 15 points, a league-high 16 rebounds and three assists per game in 2017. Drummond, 24, has led the NBA in rebounding in two of the last three seasons.