Warriors' Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha welcome third child

July 5 (UPI) -- Three-time NBA Finals champion Stephen Curry added another life accomplishment this week -- he became a dad for the third time.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, welcomed Canon W. Jack Curry on Monday.

"My heart is full," Ayesha posted on Instagram. "God has been too good to us ... He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful. Family of five."

The couple announced that they were expecting another child in February. Ayesha and Steph have two daughters: Riley, who is 5-years-old, and 2-year-old Ryan Carson. The couple married in 2011.

"On this journey, on this quest ... protect me ... I'm bless," Steph wrote for the caption on another photo of Canon.

Steph's photo had more than 1.6 million likes on Instagram as of Thursday morning. Ayesha's shot also had more than a million likes. The Warriors star's photo also included likes and comments from several teammates and celebrities, including: former coach Mark Jackson, Los Angeles Rams running back Toddy Gurley, actress Olivia Munn, Seth Curry, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and Javale McGee.

In April, Ayesha said she was dealing with the pregnancy condition hyperemesis gravidarum in a blog post. She said the same month that she had five hospital stays since the new year.

"This is my third pregnancy and I've gotta tell ya, this one has topped the cake when it comes to being tough and exhausting," Ayesha wrote in the blog post. "I️ simply cannot wait to have this baby and feel like "myself again."

Steph, 30, averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season for the Warriors. The nine-year veteran is due $37.4 million in 2018. His salary shoots up to $45.7 million for the 2021 season.