Superfan 'Clipper Darrell' follows LeBron to Lakers

July 5 (UPI) -- Longtime Los Angeles Clippers superfan "Clipper Darrell" has decided to root for another team, but he won't have to leave Staples Center.

Darrell Bailey has attended 386 consecutive home games, according to his website. He is typically seen sporting a customized Clippers-colored suit at Staples Center and away games.

Bailey was not happy when he learned four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 1 in free agency. He said he wanted James to sign with his favorite team instead. A day later, he posted a photo of a blank form which read: "Los Angeles Lakers 2018-2019 season bandwagon form."

"For the first time in 25 seasons I almost filled this out," he wrote in the caption for the social media post. "But my loyalty, love and passion for my Clippers wouldn't let me do it!"

Two days later, he changed his mind.

"When King James calls you and says: "It's time for change," he posted on Wednesday. Bailey sported a yellow and purple suit and a Lakers hat in the photo.

In December, Bailey posted a photo on his website saying he was on strike. He has held season tickets since 2000.