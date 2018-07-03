Harlem Globetrotters sink shot from rafters of Minute Maid Park

July 3 (UPI) -- The Harlem Globetrotters drained a shot from the rafters of the Houston Astros' home stadium.

Globetrotters star Thunder Law took the shot at Minute Maid Park. The Globetrotters posted a video of the stunt Monday on YouTube. Law walked around the stadium with Astros mascot Orbit. The duo eventually strolled to the outfield, where they climbed up the escalator and entered an upper-level section of the ballpark.

Orbit earned the assist on the big shot. He flipped the ball to Law, before the Globetrotters star drained the attempt. Law said before the try that he had one shot to make the hoop, because he was told not to let the ball hit the grass behind the basket.

The Globetrotters are in Texas for several performances. They play at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on July 13 in Cedar Park, Texas. They travel the next day to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, before wrapping up the Texas tour with a performance at the Berry Center on July 15 in Cypress.

Law owns four Guinness World Records, including titles for the farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court, the farthest basketball shot under one leg and the farthest basketball shot backwards. Law has a habit of making big shots in Houston. In 2017, he hit a shot from the top of NRG Stadium.