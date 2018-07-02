Rajon Rondo joining Los Angeles Lakers

July 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are signing veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that Rondo agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the team on Monday. The unrestricted free agent agreed to the deal a day after free agent LeBron James chose to bolt from the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to join the Lakers.

The Lakers also renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN.

Rondo, 32, averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last season for the New Orleans Pelicans. The four-time All-Star also won a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. Rondo has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.

The point guard is the latest player to join forces with James. The Lakers also signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center JaVale McGee and guard Lance Stephenson. Rondo walks into a crowded backcourt, which includes Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Rondo is going to Lakers training camp and has plans to compete for the starting job, according to Yahoo Sports.

James has been consulted on all of the Lakers' recent moves, according to ESPN.

The Lakers have $5 million in remaining cap space, but are still being linked to San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, who could possibly be acquired in a trade.