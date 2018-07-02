J.J. Redick re-signs with Philadelphia 76ers

July 2 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have re-signed veteran guard J.J. Redick.

League sources told ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer that Redick accepted a one-year deal worth $12 million to $13 million. Redick, 34, averaged a career-high 17.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last season for the 76ers.

The former Duke Blue Devils star began his career with the Orlando Magic, after being selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Redick was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013 and to the Los Angeles Clippers the following offseason.

He signed with the 76ers in free agency in July of 2017. Redick led the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage in 2015 and made 42 percent of his shots from downtown in 2017.

Redick also averaged 18.2 points in the playoffs for the 76ers. He is entering his 13th season in the NBA.

The NBA free agency period began at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.