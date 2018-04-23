Knicks' Joakim Noah celebrates Earth Day with waterfall walk

April 23 (UPI) -- New York Knicks center Joakim Noah celebrated Earth Day by walking through a forest and visiting a waterfall.

He posted a video of the trek Sunday on Instagram.

"Jah bless. Jah bless the earth, the trees and the sun," Noah said in the selfie-style recording.

He then turned the camera to the towering waterfall, while yelling up at a man standing at the top of the raging current.

Noah, 33, averaged 1.7 points and two rebounds per game this season for the Knicks, but only appeared in seven contests. He did not make a start in 2017, after starting 46 games in 2016.

Jah bless the earth A post shared by Joakim Noah (@stickity13) on Apr 22, 2018 at 10:37pm PDT

The two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player off the Year was assigned to the Westchester Knicks in the G-League in November. Noah later took a lengthy leave of absence from the Knicks.

In January, sources told Yahoo Sports that Noah and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek had a verbal exchange and the Knicks were "exploring avenues to part" with the 6-foot-11 center. Noah has two years remaining on his four-year, $72 million contract.

A team official told USA Today in February that the franchise and Noah reached a mutual decision that he will not be part of the team until further notice.

Noah made his last appearance for the Knicks on Jan. 23. Hornacek was fired at the end of the season.

"We're gonna visit the Joakim situation again as we go through the offseason," general manager Scott Perry told reporters on April 12. "We won't take any options off the table for that matter."