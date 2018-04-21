Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a minority owner of NBA's Bucks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now part owner of an NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks announced Friday during its playoff game against the Boston Celtics that Rodgers joined the ownership group of the Bucks as a limited partner.

Rodgers was in attendance for Friday's game and was seated between Bucks owner Wes Edens and professional race driver and girlfriend Danica Patrick.

"I have proudly called Wisconsin my home for the past 13 years, and I am thankful for the friendships and the opportunities I have been given to live and play here," Rodgers said in a statement released by the Bucks. "I am excited and honored to deepen my connection to the region by joining Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Finan, Mike Fascitelli and the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me, and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."

Rodgers is the only active NFL player to be a limited partner of an NBA team.