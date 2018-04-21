Justise Winslow: Heat forward fined for stepping on Joel Embiid's mask

April 21 (UPI) -- The NBA has fined Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow $15,000 for stepping on Joel Embiid's mask.

Winslow performed the mask stomp with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 128-108 win Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine on Friday night. He was officially taxed for "unsportsmanlike conduct for intentionally stepping on and attempting to damage the facemask."

"For the change of mask ... I think Justise stepped on it and tried to break it with his hands," Embiid said Thursday. "But little did they know is that I have about 50 of them. So it's going to take much more than that to get me out of the series."

"I'm going to be a nightmare for them too."

Justise Winslow tried to break Embiid's mask. pic.twitter.com/K9aE91qy2h — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 20, 2018

Embiid is wearing the mask to protect his fractured orbital bone.

"He kept throwing it on the ground," Winslow said. "So I don't know if he didn't like it or what. But I was talking to Jojo. We were smack talking, trash talking, going back and fourth. But no love lost."

Game 4 of the first round Eastern Conference playoff series tips off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena.