Giannis Antetokounmpo puts Aron Baynes on poster with dunk

April 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off another sizable slam dunk, throwing one down against the Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes.

"The Greek Freak" took flight in the third quarter of the Bucks' 116-92 win Friday at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova passed off to Antetokounmpo with about 5:50 remaining in the frame. Antetokounmpo caught the pass on the 3-point line. He then took a dribble before picking the ball up with both hands and elevating his 6-foot-11, 222-pound frame through the paint.

Baynes -- the Celtics' 6-foot-10, 260-pound center -- eyed Antetokounmpo as he came flying toward the rim. He decided to challenge the All-Star.

The Celtics defender bodied Antetokounmpo a few feet away from the rim. But the Bucks star still managed to crank his right arm back and throw down a vicious slam, despite his flight being delayed.

Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and had six assist, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the win. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 23 points. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Baynes scored eight points and had eight rebounds and a block in the loss. Al Horford led the Celtics with 16 points.

The best from The Greek Freak in Game Three:



19 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/RPo61VbBMW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2018

The Celtics and the Bucks tip off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Milwaukee for Game 4 of the series.