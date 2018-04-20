Pelicans' Anthony Davis completes out-of-nowhere slam dunk

April 20 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis came flying in from out of nowhere to complete a high-flying put-back in a playoff win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis threw down the slam in the third quarter of the Pelicans' 119-102 win against the Blazers Thursday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. New Orleans leads the first round Western Conference playoffs series 3-0.

The Pelicans led 77-60 when they pushed out in transition with about 4:30 left in the frame. Guard Jrue Holiday dribbled down the court before tossing a pass to his left and finding Ian Clark at the 3-point line. Clark chucked up a 3-pointer, but the shot hit the rim and bounced straight up.

Blazers 7-foot center Jusuf Nurkic stood under the rim and waited for the rebound, but he didn't see Davis sprinting down the court behind the play.

Davis launched himself into the air, grabbing the ball and throwing it through the rim with his left hand on a powerful slam.

The Pelicans center had 28 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in the win. Nikola Mirotic led New Orleans with 30 points. Rajon Rondo had 16 points and 11 assists for a double-double in the win.

C.J. McCullum led the Blazers with 22 points.

Game 4 of the series is at 5 p.m. Saturday in New Orleans.