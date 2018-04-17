Home / Sports News / NBA

Toronto Raptors mascot imitates Russell Westbrook

By Alex Butler  |  April 17, 2018 at 9:36 PM
| License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors' mascot recently sported a suit and chain, nearly identical to the outfit Russell Westbrook sported earlier this season.

"The Raptor" wore the outfit on Tuesday before Game 2 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards. The garb included a light blue jacket and light blue pants. The Raptor also wore white shoes and sunglasses.

"Heading into Game 2 with #ShirtlessSwag! @TheStarters @raptors #NoShirtSzn," the Raptor tweeted.

Westbrook wore his suit -- sans shirt -- on Sunday before the Oklahoma City Thunder's 116-108 win against the Utah Jazz at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder battle the Jazz in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Brodie ready.

A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on

Toronto battles Washington in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoff series at 8 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

