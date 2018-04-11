Lance Stephenson celebrates early, misses dunk behind his back

April 11 (UPI) -- It was a typical Lance Stephenson moment during the Charlotte Hornets' win against the Indiana Pacers: Busy prematurely celebrating, he missed a dunk behind his back.

Stephenson -- who has a history of humorous antics on the basketball court -- performed his latest miscue with four minutes remaining in the first quarter of the Hornets' 119-93 victory Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Charlotte was on a break and Dwight Howard caught the ball deep under the basket. The Hornets' 6-foot-11 center went up for a dunk, but was blocked by Stephenson from behind. The ball bounced off the backboard and back into the paint.

Stephenson deceided to celebrate his swat by walking slowly and staring into the stands in celebration. Behind him, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist picked up the ball and threw down a big dunk.

Stephenson scored nine points and had 13 rebounds and four assists in the loss. Howard scored 14 points and had 17 rebounds for the Hornets. Frank Kaminsky scored a game-high -- and career-high -- 24 points in the win.

The Pacers finished the season with a 48-34 record.

"I always say togetherness ... the defense we play, listening to coach. Just taking every game serious and going out there to try to win," Stephenson said in his postgame interview with Fox Sports Indiana.