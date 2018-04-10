Anthony Davis completes jaw dropping alley-oop

April 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo teamed up for an extremely powerful alley-oop against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The throw down came with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter of the Pelicans' 113-100 win Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. New Orleans forward Nikola Mirotic blocked Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell to start the play.

Rondo caught the block and flew in toward the rim in transition. He tossed the ball over Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace with his right hand. The ball bounced off of the backboard and right into the hands of an incoming Davis.

The five-time All-Star caught the ball with his right hand high above and behind his head. He brought it back for a huge one-handed slam, which shook the entire hoop.

"It was easy," Rondo said after the game. "The pass wasn't the best. But when you have Anthony Davis, a lot of the passes don't have to be great."

"He made it look easy and just having fun."

Davis's slam gave the Pelicans a 77-53 advantage. Rondo finished his night with five points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Davis scored a game-high 28 points and had six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals in the win. Thornwell led the Clippers with 20 points and seven assists.