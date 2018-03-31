Rockets' James Harden ties up Josh Jackson with sick crossover

March 31 (UPI) -- NBA MVP favorite James Harden made Phoenix Suns guard Josh Jackson fall on the floor after a nasty dribble move Friday in Houston.

The Rockets won the game 104-103. Harden pulled off the move with about 3:30 remaining in the second quarter. The Rockets trailed 49-34 at the time.

"The Beard" dribbled in from the left side before attempting to blow by Jackson. The rookie momentarily stayed alongside Harden, until the Rockets star stopped on a dime and dribbled the ball between his legs with his left hand. Jackson hit the floor, as he couldn't stop his momentum and keep up with Harden, who scored with a layup on the play.

Gerald Green won the game for the Rockets with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Houston came back from 21 points in the second half to pull off the victory.

Harden scored a game-high 28 points and had 10 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Jackson led the Suns with 27 points.

The Rockets battle the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Harden is averaging a league-high 30.7 points per game this season for the Rockets. The six-time All-Star is also posting 8.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per bout for the Western Conference regular-season champs.