Home / Sports News / NBA

Rockets' James Harden ties up Josh Jackson with sick crossover

By Alex Butler  |  March 31, 2018 at 8:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 31 (UPI) -- NBA MVP favorite James Harden made Phoenix Suns guard Josh Jackson fall on the floor after a nasty dribble move Friday in Houston.

The Rockets won the game 104-103. Harden pulled off the move with about 3:30 remaining in the second quarter. The Rockets trailed 49-34 at the time.

"The Beard" dribbled in from the left side before attempting to blow by Jackson. The rookie momentarily stayed alongside Harden, until the Rockets star stopped on a dime and dribbled the ball between his legs with his left hand. Jackson hit the floor, as he couldn't stop his momentum and keep up with Harden, who scored with a layup on the play.

Gerald Green won the game for the Rockets with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Houston came back from 21 points in the second half to pull off the victory.

Harden scored a game-high 28 points and had 10 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Jackson led the Suns with 27 points.

The Rockets battle the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Harden is averaging a league-high 30.7 points per game this season for the Rockets. The six-time All-Star is also posting 8.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per bout for the Western Conference regular-season champs.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James stops midair on monster dunk attempt LeBron James stops midair on monster dunk attempt
Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze' Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze'
Adam Jones saves Orioles with walk-off homer Adam Jones saves Orioles with walk-off homer
Tiger Woods on the Masters: 'I'm just there to win' Tiger Woods on the Masters: 'I'm just there to win'
Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees