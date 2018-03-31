John Wall to return when Wizards host Hornets

The slumping Washington Wizards will welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon.

They could also welcome back All-Star point guard John Wall.

NBC Sports Washington reported Friday afternoon that Wall will return against Charlotte, playing his first game since undergoing left knee surgery on Jan. 31.

Wall's return comes not a moment too soon. The Wizards have lost four of their last five games to fall into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, which could mean a first-round matchup with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Wizards went 15-12 during Wall's most recent absence but just 5-9 in the last 14 games.

With a chance to clinch a playoff berth, the Wizards fell 103-92 on Wednesday night at Detroit. The score was tied at halftime before Detroit outscored Washington 32-17 in the third quarter.

"We turned the ball over, and we didn't get back on defense, and we missed a bunch of shots," Wizards coach Scott Brooks told The Washington Post regarding the stretch that changed the game. "Our 3-point shooting tonight was not like us. We just couldn't make any shots in that third quarter."

The Wizards have been held to 100 points or less in four of their last five games and are 4-17 when they score 100 or less.

Forward Otto Porter left early in the third quarter after rolling his right ankle. Porter, who didn't practice Friday, is questionable for Saturday.

A win would have clinched a playoff spot for Washington, which has seven games remaining.

"Obviously, we know we're going to be in the playoffs," Washington's Jodie Meeks told the Post. "I think we're ready. We get John back Saturday.

"Obviously, he'll be on a little minute restriction, but he's our best player. We get him back and get everybody acclimated to getting his rhythm back, I think it will be helpful."

The 27-year-old Wall is averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 37 games this season.

When Charlotte guard Kemba Walker steps on the court Saturday afternoon, he will do so as the franchise's career leader in points.

Walker scored 21 points in Wednesday night's home loss to the Cavaliers and the final two -- on a layup with 18 seconds left -- lifted him past Dell Curry (9,839) for the record.

Fittingly, the 27-year-old Walker was able to set the mark at home despite starting the night 1 of 8 from the field.

"I wanted this for the people who have seen me grow as a basketball player," Walker told the Charlotte Observer. "I wouldn't have gotten that same ovation in Washington. I wanted them to be the ones."

Walker's record was the lone bright spot in the 118-105 loss, which snapped a four-game Hornets winning streak.

The score was tied 49-49 with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter, but Cleveland went on a 15-5 run and Charlotte didn't get within single digits again until late in the game and then only briefly.

"Tonight was nine (games) in 16 (days) ... and we didn't have the same juice tonight that we've had for the majority of that," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "We ended up going 5-4 in that stretch and we've been playing a lot better.

"Tonight, they were very good, but obviously the loose balls and physicality, things we've been doing very well with, we weren't very good tonight."

Dwight Howard continued his strong play of late with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 47th double-double of the season.