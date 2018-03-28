Michigan State's Miles Bridges declares for NBA Draft

March 28 (UPI) -- Michigan State star Miles Bridges has decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound sophomore posted 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season for the Spartans. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his freshman campaign.

Bridges, 20, is signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Spots Group, who also represent LeBron James, Ben Simmons and other high-profile clients.

He is slotted just outside the top 10 picks in most mock drafts for the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"God couldn't have placed me in a better place for these last two years," Bridges wrote Wednesday on social media. "I wanna thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program. I would like to thank the academic support for helping me out everyday. I also want to thank Spartan Nation for welcoming me with open arms into their community and school. And last but not least I would like to thank my teammates for the bond and memories that we will share for a lifetime."

"I will be a Spartan for life no matter what!! With that being said I am entering the 2018 NBA draft and I am signing with Rich Paul and @klutchsports."

The Spartans were knocked out of the 2018 NCAA tournament on March 18, losing 55-53 to Syracuse in the second round.

"Miles wanted to come back to school this year because he loved Michigan State, he loved his teammates and friends and he loved being part of this community," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said, according to a news release from the school.

"I think I speak for all of Spartan Nation in thanking him for how he represented us and for all of the great things he helped us achieve. He's given us everything we could ask for and so much more. Miles is a mature young man who has excelled on the court and has been an exemplary student. I think he's ready to handle being a pro basketball player both on and off the court. More than anything, he conducted himself with the utmost class and humility. As his coach, it's a thrill for me to see him getting the chance to live his dream and I look forward to following his career in the NBA."