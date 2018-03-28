Ball brother scores 72 points after declaring for NBA Draft

March 28 (UPI) -- LiAngelo Ball has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ball's agent, Harris Gaines, informed ESPN and Yahoo Sports of the decision on Tuesday. The middle Ball brother is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and the older brother of LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo and LiAngelo each play professionally in Lithuania for Vytautas Prienu.

LiAngelo put on a show Tuesday, scoring 72 points and pulling odnw 11 rebounds in a 159-115 win against the Guangdong Southern Tigers. LaMelo scored 36 points, while their father, LaVar Ball, coached the squad against the Chinese youth squad.

Gaines told Yahoo Sports that Ball is expected to workout for NBA teams and will be at the Professional Basketball Combine in May at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

LiAngelo, 19, posted 15.7 points per game for Vytautas. He also averaged 2.9 rebounds per game and shot 43.8 percent from the floor. LaMelo averaged 6.7 points and 2.2 assists per game.

The middle Ball brother left the UCLA basketball program in December after he was suspended indefinitely for shoplifting in China. LiAngelo and LaMelo signed one-year contracts to play in Lithuania.

The 2017 Professional Basketball Combine resulted in four two-way contract players, 11 NBA G-League players and eight overseas players. The gathering features private workouts and scrimmages, NBA Draft combine testing, NBA team/club interviews, media training for team and media interviews, PBC interviews for marketing materials and professional photoshoots for each player.

Players can only attend the event if they have entered their name into the 2018 NBA Draft or have given up their amateur status.

League sources told ESPN in December that Ball has "no chance" to be drafted this year.