Anthony Davis wants to know if he should shave his unibrow

March 28 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants some feedback on if he should shave his notorious unibrow.

And voters are split on the subject.

"The Brow" posted a poll on Twitter Wednesday, asking his followers if he should take a razor to his infamous facial feature. After about three hours nearly 200,000 people had spoken, with 51 percent saying "nah" and 49 percent voting "yep."

Earlier on in the poll, the Pelicans questioned those who supported the exile of the hair bridge over Davis' nose.

Should I shave my brow? — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018

"To the 46% of you - why?" the Pelicans tweeted.

The National Basketball Players Association also stepped in to block the move.

"It's a nah for us," the NBPA tweeted.

Davis, 25, is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game. He is also leading the league with 2.5 blocks per bout and is pulling down 11.1 rebounds per contest. His a a five-time All-Star.