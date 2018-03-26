Home / Sports News / NBA

LeBron James: Cavaliers star stuffs Nets with slam

By Alex Butler  |  March 26, 2018 at 9:16 AM
March 26 (UPI) -- LeBron James threw down one of his more ferocious dunks this season Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

And he gave Brooklyn fans no mercy during the high-flying flush, putting in the jam with one hand in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' 121-114 win at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

James took flight with about four seconds remaining the first frame. He dribbled in from straightaway, bouncing the ball coast-to-coast, before accelerating just beyond the 3-point line. James blew by Nets swingman Joe Harris before leaving the floor and soaring over Dante Cunningham. He then wound up his right hand and stuffed the ball directly down on Harris, who had no chance at defending the "Akron Hammer."

James led all scorers with 37 points. He also had 10 rebounds and eight assists in Cleveland's fifth consecutive victory. Harris led the Nets with 30 points in the loss.

"I don't know how I came away with the energy, because I only got like three hours of sleep last night," James said in his on-court interview after the game. "Kind of been a little bit under the weather and I just couldn't sleep last night and with the early game it kind of messed my routine up this morning."

"But if i'm going to be active, I have to be active. You know for my teammates, and I was able to do that and put together a pretty good game for us to keep this streak going."

The Cavaliers battle the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

