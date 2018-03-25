Pacers pursue playoff-clinching win against Heat

INDIANAPOLIS -- When the Indiana Pacers take the court Sunday to play the Miami Heat, their magic number is one to clinch a playoff spot.

"It would mean a lot for the entire Pacers organization, especially because no one expected that we were going to be in the playoff race," Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic said of securing a spot. "We just have to stick together and get a W against Miami."

The Pacers (42-31) are still fighting for positioning heading into Sunday's game with the Heat (39-34). Indiana is in the No. 5 spot, three games ahead of No. 7 Miami

"At the end of the day, the work is not done," Indiana forward Thaddeus Young said. "We're going to continue to fight, continue to play. We still have a tough schedule ahead of us and we've still got a lot of ground to cover if we want to move up the standings."

Although the Pacers had lost three of the four previous games, Indiana rebounded to beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Friday night. The Pacers led by 18 in the third quarter, surrendered the lead in the fourth quarter, and rallied to win.

"Obviously, we're showing our resilience," Indiana guard Darren Collison said. "I think everybody is coming together. It seems like that whenever our backs are against the wall. Whenever we have a team like that, it's very hard to lose."

Heat guard Tyler Johnson has been impressed with the Pacers.

Indiana was 42-40 last season, and most observers expected the team to fall off after trading All-Star Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Oladipo leads the Pacers with a 23.2-point scoring average.

"You've got to give credit where credit is due," Johnson told the Miami Herald. "They're obviously playing a high level of basketball. The fact is they are 11 games over. 500, they are playing really well and they are a good basketball team. They've got guys that can knock down shots. Bogdanovic can knock down shots. Vic is a handful. Myles Turner is a handful.

"They've got really good role players and Thaddeus Young. They've got a lot of weapons, similar to how we do. Different guy different nights, but obviously the head of the snake is Oladipo."

While Heat guard Goran Dragic called the Pacers the surprise team of the Eastern Conference, teammate Dwyane Wade said he's not all that surprised.

"I think from a preseason standpoint, everyone was surprised by the way they came out playing," Wade told the Herald. "But when guys get opportunities in this league, anything can happen.

"If you look at the makeup of their team, you can tell why they're good. They play to their strengths and it's obviously been a great surprise to 98 percent of the world that Victor Oladipo can play. But Victor Oladipo can play. He just didn't have the opportunity that he has in Indiana to be the guy."

Wade returned to action Friday night in a 105-99 loss at Oklahoma City after missing five games with a sprained hamstring. Wade said it felt OK after scoring seven points in 20 minutes.

The Heat hold a 2-1 edge on the Pacers in the season series. After Sunday, the Pacers play six of their last eight regular-season games on the road. In contrast, six of the Heat's last eight are at home.

Sabonis, who has missed the past five games with a sprained left ankle, went through a full practice Saturday and will be a game-time decision. Sabonis is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who averaged 14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds, will miss his eighth consecutive game with a hip injury.