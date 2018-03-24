Warriors' Stephen Curry out for rest of regular season

March 24 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

The Warriors announced the news on Saturday.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry underwent an MRI on his left knee today, the results of which revealed a Grade 2 medical collateral ligament [MCL] sprain," the Warriors' statement said. "Curry suffered the injury during the third quarter of last night's 106-94 victory over Atlanta. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks."

Curry had a game-high 29 points, along with seven rebounds and six assists in the Warriors' victory Friday at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors led 66-64 with 3:09 remaining in the third frame when 7-foot center JaVale McGree attempted to defend a shot from the Hawks' Mike Muscala. McGee ended up falling on the floor and inadvertently slamming his body down on Curry's leg.

The Warriors have 10 games remaining in the regular season. The three week mark would plot Curry's re-evaluation on about April 14, during the opening week of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Curry also suffered an MCL injury during the 2016 NBA Playoffs. He missed 15 days with that Grade 1 sprain, which isn't as severe as a Grade 2 sprain.

"I assumed it was his ankle when he came up hobbling," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's game. "Found out it was his knee. We'll see what the MRI says tomorrow. There is not a whole lot we can do or predict, Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate. He rehabs his ankle for the last couple of weeks and gets that strong and then the knee goes."