Ben Simmons announces relationship with singer Tinashe

March 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons announced that he is dating singer Tinashe.

Simmons made the proclamation late Wednesday on Instagram.

"This is a dime I can't pass," said Simmons, who is averaging 7.9 assists this season for the 41-30 Sixers.

Simmons and Tinashe each posted the same two photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Tinashe used the caption of a heart and lock emoji. She tagged the photos at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Sixers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-105 on Wednesday in front of the home crowd. Simmons had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the victory. He had six points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sixers' 118-98 win on Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, 25, was asked about the rumors of her relationship with the 21-year-old Simmons in early March.

"That's my little boo thang," she told TMZ.

Tinashe's album Joyride is set for an April 13 release. She has done collaborations with Future, Offseet of Migos, Chris Brown and other artists.