Home / Sports News / NBA

Ben Simmons announces relationship with singer Tinashe

By Alex Butler  |  March 23, 2018 at 12:55 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons announced that he is dating singer Tinashe.

Simmons made the proclamation late Wednesday on Instagram.

"This is a dime I can't pass," said Simmons, who is averaging 7.9 assists this season for the 41-30 Sixers.

Simmons and Tinashe each posted the same two photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Tinashe used the caption of a heart and lock emoji. She tagged the photos at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

This is a dime I can’t pass 😂🤷🏽‍♂️👸🏽

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

The Sixers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-105 on Wednesday in front of the home crowd. Simmons had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the victory. He had six points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sixers' 118-98 win on Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, 25, was asked about the rumors of her relationship with the 21-year-old Simmons in early March.

"That's my little boo thang," she told TMZ.

Tinashe's album Joyride is set for an April 13 release. She has done collaborations with Future, Offseet of Migos, Chris Brown and other artists.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers
Jason Pierre-Paul: Giants trade veteran DE to Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul: Giants trade veteran DE to Buccaneers
Serena Williams posts motivational message after loss Serena Williams posts motivational message after loss
Odell Beckham shows dance moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding Odell Beckham shows dance moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding
Johnny Manziel: Representatives from 13 teams watch former NFL QB throw Johnny Manziel: Representatives from 13 teams watch former NFL QB throw
Photos