Nuggets' Beasley has crazy attempt but fails to save turnover

March 22 (UPI) -- Malik Beasley put in the extra effort, but it wasn't enough to compensate for a bad pass from Torrey Craig in the Denver Nuggets' win vs. the Chicago Bulls.

The Nuggets beat the Bulls 135-102 Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago.

The errant pass occurred with 1:44 remaining in the game, after the Bulls made a 3-pointer and cut the Nuggets' lead to 132-98. Beasley stood behind the baseline and fired a pass into Craig, who was guarded by forward David Nwaba.

Craig immediately fired a pass back to Beasley, who wasn't expecting the ball back so quickly. The one-handed feed went right at Beasley's left foot. The Nuggets guard lunged and tapped the ball back with his left hand, but then the ball hit the back of his left foot. He fell to the floor in an another attempt to save the pass from going out of bounds, but then the ball hit his right leg and went back to the Bulls.

Players on the Nuggets' bench were able to laugh off the sequence, likely because their team was up by 34 points at the time of the turnover.

Beasley had three points, one assist and a turnover in the loss. Craig scored seven points and had four rebounds, an assist and turnover for the Nuggets.