Cavaliers' Kyle Korver out Wednesday after brother's death

March 21 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver will not play Wednesday, following the death of his brother, Kirk Korver.

Kirk, 27, is Kyle's youngest brother. He played basketball at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He died on Tuesday in Iowa after becoming seriously ill last week, according to Cleveland.com.

"We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver's brother, Kirk, passed away today," the Cavaliers tweeted on Tuesday night. "Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time."

"It is with great sadness that UMKC shares the passing of one of its student-athletes, Kirk Korver," UMKC Athletics said in a statement. "A 2014 graduate, Kirk was an exemplary student-athlete. He defined kindness & hard work. Our hearts & prayers go out to the Korver family. He will be missed & forever loved.

Korver also missed the Cavaliers' win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to be with his brother. The Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Cavaliers star LeBron James commented on Korver's loss on Wednesday.

"First of all, I don't have any siblings so I can't relate," James told reporters at the Cavaliers' shootaround. "But I do have sympathy for my brother and for his family. It's tragic for him to lose a little brother in the fashion that it happened."

"My prayers go out to the Korver family and everyone that has anything to do with his family and I hope he takes as much time as he needs to get back to himself, which won't happen obviously overnight or within the next couple of months or maybe within the next few years but the healing process starts now and we are part of his support group so he has a lot of support here. But what else can you say, it sucks."

Kirk totaled 597 points and 267 rebounds during his collegiate career for the Kangaroos. Wednesday's contest will be Korver's second missed game this season for the Cavaliers.