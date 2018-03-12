Hot Sauce embarrasses reporter in Hawks' halftime one-on-one

March 12 (UPI) -- AND1 Mixtape icon Hot Sauce had a new victim this weekend when he played a reporter in one-on-one during an Atlanta Hawks game.

Philip "Hot Sauce" Champion has yet to lose the halftime performance, which consists of taking on an opponent one-on-one at Philips Arena in Atlanta. The opponent plays defense against the street baller. If they can stop him from scoring, they get $50. If the opponent can steal the ball from Hot Sauce, the receive a set of Kumho tires.

The reporter was ESPN's Darren Rovell and he earned no prize, other than a bounty of embarrassment.

"I'm ready to get $50, the tires and win for life right here," Rovell said before the challenge.

Rovell -- who was wearing a full Hawks throwback uniform -- squared up with Hot Sauce and had no chance from the first bounce. Hot Sauce barely flinched and sent Rovell spinning. The business reporter helplessly lunged at the street baller before eventually falling down. Hot Sauce easily dribbled by for a wide-open layup, winning the challenge.

"I'll be back next year," Rovell said before leaving the court.

This isn't the first time Rovell has been schooled by a superior athlete. In 2016, the New York Knicks tweeted a video of Rovell getting owned by superstar Kristaps Porzingis.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Hawks 129-122 Sunday. It was Atlanta's third consecutive defeat.