Dwyane Wade gives custom shoes, jersey to family of school shooting victim

March 4 (UPI) -- A pair of red shoes sat in Dwyane Wade's locker before the Miami Heat's 105-96 win against the Detroit Pistons Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

They featured the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School logo on the front. Straps on the upper portion of the basketball shoes read "Joaquin Oliver."

Oliver, 17, was one of 17 victims killed in the Valentines Day school shooting on the Parkland, Fla. campus. He was buried three days later wearing Wade's jersey.

Wade teared up after learning Oliver was buried in his basketball threads. He bucketed the game-winner on Feb. 27 against the Philadelphia 76ers while wearing shoes with Oliver's name written on them.

But Saturday was another special step for Wade, who said that as one of the top figures in Florida, it is his "duty" to let his voice be heard.

Wade used those words to talk to Oliver's parents and sister. Wade's mother and sister also spent time with the Oliver family. The Heat veteran handed over the shoes and a special edition 'Vice' jersey after the game.

"To get an opportunity to finally meet them and have a few words and what they are doing and the strength of them...it's a tough time for that family and a tough time for a lot of families in Parkland," Wade said.

"I'm glad and thankful they came to the game today. Thankful I got a chance just to talk to them tell them my appreciation and to get an opportunity to tell them we will continue to use our voice. Continue to shine the light on what they are talking about and what they are going through and dealing with, because it's not just there...not just happening to them. It's happening to all of us."

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Wade, 36, scored 11 points and had six rebounds in the Heat win. The man who made Miami-Dade County morph into "Wade County" during his first 13 years in the league -- all spent with the Heat -- returned to South Florida five days before the shooting via trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"It could be any one of us," Wade said.

"So I just want to get a chance to get in front of them and meet them. Talk to them and thank them. And share some stories."

Check out these shoes @DwyaneWade has at his locker. He’s meeting with Joaquin Oliver’s parents today. pic.twitter.com/zv7GFbNoP7 — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) March 3, 2018

Wade said he didn't know if the gesture helped the family deal with the loss, but said it was a good feeling to be able to help them smile.

"Just having a quick moment with them," Wade said. "To see a smile on their face. To hear stories and see them light up about their son...take them out of it for a minute. They were telling me stories about what he said when I came back and kinda the sayings that he used about me and all these things. Just for a moment, to give them that positive memory of their son was great."

Wade said he knows his job is on the court and to be in the locker room with his team, but the "timing was perfect" for him to come back in Miami.

"It's like we both needed eachother," the 12-time All-Star said.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

"I'm thankful that could come back and be able to be a leader and be a voice in the community, more so than even coming back and scoring baskets."

Wade had a friend customize the shoes. He was happy to hand over the Vice jersey -- which is on backorder for fans -- so it could be added to Oliver's collection.