UFC's Weidman training Knicks' Kanter, calls out LeBron

March 1 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Chris Weidman injected himself into the LeBron James/Enes Kanter feud by posting a sparring session with his friend from the New York Knicks.

Weidman posted a video Wednesday on Twitter, calling out the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

"Hey @KingJames, I've been training my guy @Enes_Kanter," Weidman wrote for the caption on his Twitter video.

"Best think twice before messing with the Orange and Blue again. #newyorkforever."

"Learning from the best," Kanter tweeted in response to Weidman. "Thanks my man @ChrisWeidmanUFC. #KnicksFamily."

"I'm the king, my wife is the queen and my daughter is the princess."



A priceless response from LeBron to Enes Kanter's postgame comments. pic.twitter.com/RI96rUSmUl — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) November 14, 2017

Weidman did the workout with Kanter at the Knicks' practice facility in Tarrytown, N.Y. He also shot some hoops with the team.

"Great time hanging with the @nyknicks today at there practice facility," he posted earlier in the day on his Instagram account. "Played a game of horse with @eneskanter11. I took it easy on him and let him win."

Weidman, 33, owns a 14-3 record in UFC. "The All-American" won his last fight on July 22 against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night in Long Island, N.Y.

Kanter and James have been feuding all season. Their lighthearted war of words reached its summit in November when the Knicks played the Cavaliers and James bumped rookie guard Frank Ntilikina. Kanter came in to intervene and stood chest-to-chest with the four-time MVP before the two were separated. They were each given technical fouls for the animated sequence.

James and Kanter continued to throw social media jabs -- some subliminal and some not so subliminal -- after the November dustup.